Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

BABA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. 11,449,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,910,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

