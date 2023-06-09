Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 96,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,445,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,535,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,407,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.