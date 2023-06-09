Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $19.01 on Friday, hitting $458.04. 6,317,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $466.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

