Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 4.0% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539,480. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.