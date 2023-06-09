Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,300 shares of company stock worth $37,217,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.95. 5,691,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,868. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

