Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $48.96

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.96, but opened at $47.60. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 343,047 shares trading hands.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

