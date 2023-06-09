Kenneth G. Cole Sells 10,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Boston Partners boosted its position in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Masco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 552,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.