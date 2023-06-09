KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $38.54. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 27,526 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

