KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $38.54. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 27,526 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
KB Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
