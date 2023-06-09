Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.94

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $528.87 million and approximately $39.66 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 560,939,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,006,137 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

