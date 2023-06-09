Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.73.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 288.92%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
