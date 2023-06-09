Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Receives GBX 125 Average PT from Analysts

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.55).

JUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,127,566.14). In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total value of £520,798.32 ($647,437.00). Also, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,127,566.14). Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

JUST opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.03) on Friday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of £865.28 million, a PE ratio of -348.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

