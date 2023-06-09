JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $17.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

NAPA opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.18. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $372,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares in the company, valued at $12,770,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $372,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,770,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

