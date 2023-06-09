JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $470.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $409.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $418.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.