JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $188.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average is $166.24. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

