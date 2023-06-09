Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $32,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.4 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

