Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 148 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

