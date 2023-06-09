Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,735,000 after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.08 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.