Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

