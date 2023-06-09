Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $64,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 174,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $209.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 551.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

