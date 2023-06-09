Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,396,000 after buying an additional 150,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

