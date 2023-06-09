Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

