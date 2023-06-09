Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.