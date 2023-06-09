John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.65. 43,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 19,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 33.96%.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. John Marshall Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About John Marshall Bancorp

(Get Rating)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.