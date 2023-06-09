JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 634,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 836,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

FROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at $99,345,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,814 shares of company stock worth $30,208,104 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $10,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.43.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

