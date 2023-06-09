JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 15,152 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.96 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,108.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 738,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 728.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 541,438 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

