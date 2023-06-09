JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $513,200.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,323,840 shares in the company, valued at $187,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 715,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,428. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

