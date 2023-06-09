JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $513,200.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,323,840 shares in the company, valued at $187,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00.
JFrog Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 715,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,428. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.