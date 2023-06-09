JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.63 ($4.30).

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.96) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.70) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 151 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Ian Dyson bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($85,032.32). Corporate insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

