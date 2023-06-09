JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Shares Up 1.4%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.18 ($20.62) and last traded at €19.17 ($20.61). Approximately 45,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.91 ($20.33).

DEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($16.99) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.48.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

