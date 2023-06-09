Jason W. Reese Acquires 8,851 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) CEO Jason W. Reese bought 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $18,410.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,035,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,553,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
