Jason W. Reese Acquires 8,851 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) CEO Jason W. Reese bought 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $18,410.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,035,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,553,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

