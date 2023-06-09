Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 225.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 372,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,927. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.