Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

