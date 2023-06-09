Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) SVP Catherine Anne Barone Sells 25,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.82. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,176,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $5,137,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

