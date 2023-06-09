iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,209,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 676,757 shares.The stock last traded at $34.94 and had previously closed at $35.26.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

