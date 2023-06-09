iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

