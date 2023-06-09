iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $245.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $250.64. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

