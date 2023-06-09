iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,720,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 290,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,291,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,927,000 after buying an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,437,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.30. 1,836,014 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

