iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,550,000 after buying an additional 2,344,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 469,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,366,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 557,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.02. 1,438,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.