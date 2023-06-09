iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,172 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,526,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 180,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

