IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,189,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $607.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.06.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

