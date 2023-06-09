IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,016 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 169,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 353.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

