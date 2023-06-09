IP Group (LON:IPO) PT Lowered to GBX 133 at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 147 ($1.83) to GBX 133 ($1.65) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IP Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 56 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 51.70 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.25 ($1.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.60. The company has a market cap of £582.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Greg Smith sold 66,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total value of £39,099.30 ($48,606.79). 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

