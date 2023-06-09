Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 9th (BHP, BOWL, BTA, BTLCY, LDSCY, LGRS, MTC, NWF, PEGRF, RNLX)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 9th:

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,400 ($29.84) to GBX 2,500 ($31.08).

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on the stock.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 355 ($4.41) to GBX 325 ($4.04).

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 625 ($7.77).

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($11.56) to GBX 850 ($10.57).

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,825 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($34.81).

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,125 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30).

