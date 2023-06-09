Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 9th (BHP, BOWL, BTA, BTLCY, LDSCY, LGRS, MTC, NWF, PEGRF, RNLX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 9th:

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,400 ($29.84) to GBX 2,500 ($31.08).

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on the stock.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 355 ($4.41) to GBX 325 ($4.04).

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 625 ($7.77).

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($11.56) to GBX 850 ($10.57).

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,825 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($34.81).

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,125 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30).

