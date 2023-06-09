Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 8th (APO, AROW, ASM, CASY, CBT, CPB, CVI, DEI, DYN, FIVE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 8th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

