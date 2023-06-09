Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU) Stake Reduced by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC cut its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance
Investcorp India Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.67.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp India Acquisition (IVCAU)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.