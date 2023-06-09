Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU) Stake Reduced by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC cut its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Investcorp India Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a business in any of the consumer, financial, technology, technology-enabled, healthcare, or media sectors primarily in India.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.