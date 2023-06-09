Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.66. 15,928,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,151,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.40. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $357.66.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.