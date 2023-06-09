Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading Down 1.1%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Inventronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$13.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.76.

Get Inventronics alerts:

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. Inventronics had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 13.90%.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.