Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
INUV stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.16.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.
