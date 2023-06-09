Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

INUV stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 740.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 179,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

