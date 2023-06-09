Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.76. 938,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $318.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.61 and its 200 day moving average is $267.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

