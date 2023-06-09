Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.61 and its 200 day moving average is $267.15. The company has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $318.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.