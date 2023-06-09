International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.33. 1,767,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

